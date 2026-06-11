First ODA loan under Japan's POWERR Asia initiative

Under the agreement, JICA will provide a Development Policy Loan of JPY 50 billion (approximately Tk 3,800 crore) to support Bangladesh in building its economic and energy resilience in the face of evolving regional and international challenges.

The program is the first Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan initiative under the Partnership on Wide Energy and Resources Resilience Asia (POWERR Asia), an initiative introduced by the Government of Japan to address energy supply vulnerabilities and supply-chain disruptions across the region.

The Loan Agreement was signed by Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD), Ministry of Finance, and Takahashi Junko, chief representative of JICA Bangladesh Office.

During the same ceremony, the Exchange of Notes (E/N) was signed by Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky and Saida Shinichi, ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, on behalf of their respective governments.