Algerian ambassador expresses interest in investing in Bhola

Algerian Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdelouahab Saidani has expressed keen interest in investing in Bangladesh, particularly in the potential-rich district of Bhola, citing opportunities in agriculture, energy, fertilizer and other key sectors.

The ambassador made the remarks during his three-day visit to the island district, which began on 13 May.

Officials of the Algerian Embassy accompanied him during the tour.

On Thursday, Saidani exchanged views with local business leaders at the Bhola Circuit House and later held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Shamim Rahman.

Speaking at the meetings, the ambassador said Algeria has maintained friendly relations with Bangladesh since the country's Liberation War in 1971.