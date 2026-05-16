Algerian ambassador expresses interest in investing in Bhola
Algerian Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdelouahab Saidani has expressed keen interest in investing in Bangladesh, particularly in the potential-rich district of Bhola, citing opportunities in agriculture, energy, fertilizer and other key sectors.
The ambassador made the remarks during his three-day visit to the island district, which began on 13 May.
Officials of the Algerian Embassy accompanied him during the tour.
On Thursday, Saidani exchanged views with local business leaders at the Bhola Circuit House and later held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Shamim Rahman.
Speaking at the meetings, the ambassador said Algeria has maintained friendly relations with Bangladesh since the country's Liberation War in 1971.
"Bangladesh is a highly promising country in agriculture, fertilizer and energy sectors. Algeria is interested in investing in Bangladesh in all sectors, including trade and commerce," he said.
He also attended a views-exchange meeting organised by the Bhola Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where he said the visit would further deepen bilateral relations and strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.
Saidani highlighted Algeria's support for Bangladesh during different critical periods and said such cooperation would continue in the future.
He also announced that the Algerian Embassy would provide visas for Bangladeshi citizens within 10 minutes.
Earlier, the ambassador was received by Deputy Commissioner Shamim Rahman upon his arrival in the district.
Officials concerned said the ambassador and the deputy commissioner held fruitful discussions on the prospects of Bhola's energy, fertilizer, agriculture and pharmaceutical sectors at the deputy commissioner's office.
During the meeting, the deputy commissioner highlighted the district's potential in gas-based industries, glass and ceramic industries, fisheries and livestock sectors.
The two sides also discussed Algeria's investment interest and opportunities for joint ventures in Bhola.
The ambassador expressed hope that economic cooperation between Bangladesh and Algeria would expand further in the coming years, opening new avenues for trade and investment.
Participants at the meeting discussed bilateral trade, investment possibilities and various aspects of mutual cooperation between the two countries.
Business leaders described the meeting as an important step towards strengthening friendly relations and expanding commercial ties between Bangladesh and Algeria.
The event was moderated by Bhola Chamber of Commerce Vice-President Humayun Kabir Sopan, while Bhola Zila Parishad Administrator and Chamber President Golam Nabi Alamgir delivered the welcome address.
Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) Abdullah Al Mamun, Chamber directors Aminul Islam Khan, Md Raisul Alam, Tarikul Islam Kayes and Md Sohel also spoke at the meeting.
Local business leaders, entrepreneurs and representatives of various industrial establishments were present.
After completing his three-day visit, the Algerian ambassador left Bhola for Barishal around 10 am today, Saturday.