Tarique Rahman speaks with chief adviser Yunus after arriving in Dhaka
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman spoke by phone with Professor Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of the interim government, shortly after arriving in Dhaka on Thursday.
Tarique made the call from the VIP lounge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, according to a post on BNP’s media cell verified Facebook page at 12:26 pm.
The post included a video showing Tarique seated on a sofa while speaking on the phone.
After 17 years abroad, Tarique returned to Bangladesh today, accompanied by his wife Zubaida Rahman and daughter Zaima Rahman. Their Bangladesh Biman flight from London arrived in Sylhet at 9:56 am local time.
Following a stopover in Sylhet, the flight landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 11:39 am.
To mark his return, BNP organised a public reception along a 300-foot stretch in Dhaka’s Purbachal area. Tarique proceeded directly from the airport to the venue.
After the reception, he is expected to visit his mother, BNP chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who is undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.