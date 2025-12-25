Bangladesh

Tarique Rahman speaks with chief adviser Yunus after arriving in Dhaka

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Tarique Rahman

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman spoke by phone with Professor Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of the interim government, shortly after arriving in Dhaka on Thursday.

Tarique made the call from the VIP lounge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, according to a post on BNP’s media cell verified Facebook page at 12:26 pm.

The post included a video showing Tarique seated on a sofa while speaking on the phone.

After 17 years abroad, Tarique returned to Bangladesh today, accompanied by his wife Zubaida Rahman and daughter Zaima Rahman. Their Bangladesh Biman flight from London arrived in Sylhet at 9:56 am local time.

Following a stopover in Sylhet, the flight landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 11:39 am.

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman Speaks with Interim Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus
Screenshot from BNP Media Cell’s Facebook page

To mark his return, BNP organised a public reception along a 300-foot stretch in Dhaka’s Purbachal area. Tarique proceeded directly from the airport to the venue.

After the reception, he is expected to visit his mother, BNP chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who is undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh