Tarique Rahman speaks with chief adviser Yunus after arriving in Dhaka

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman spoke by phone with Professor Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of the interim government, shortly after arriving in Dhaka on Thursday.

Tarique made the call from the VIP lounge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, according to a post on BNP’s media cell verified Facebook page at 12:26 pm.

The post included a video showing Tarique seated on a sofa while speaking on the phone.