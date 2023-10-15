US delegation calls for substantive dialogue among political parties

The United States pre-election assessment mission has called upon political parties as well as other stakeholders in Bangladesh to initiate a substantive dialogue on key election issues, with the aim of ensuring a credible, inclusive, and violence-free election.
The assessment team, which comprises representatives of the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI), made the call through a publication from Washington on Saturday.
They visited Bangladesh from 8 to 11 October and held meetings with different stakeholders, including the prime minister, the chief election commissioner, leaders of political parties, and members of civil society.
Wrapping up the Bangladesh trip, the assessment team offered five recommendations that collectively constitute a roadmap to facilitate credible, inclusive, and nonviolent elections.
Other recommendations are -- protecting freedom of expression and ensuring an open civic space where dissent is respected; commitment to nonviolence and holding perpetrators of political violence accountable; creating conditions to allow all parties to engage in meaningful political competition, including bolstering independent election management; and promoting a culture of inclusive and active electoral participation among citizens.
Referring to the election commission, government, political parties, and other stakeholders, they recommended moderate rhetoric as well as engaging in open and substantive dialogue on key election issues.
The delegation also recognised that it is the people of Bangladesh who will ultimately determine the credibility and legitimacy of their elections and their country’s democratic development.
The delegation, therefore, offered the pre-election statement in the spirit of supporting and strengthening democratic institutions in Bangladesh.