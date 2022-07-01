Killing, humiliating teachers uncivilised and a national shame: MA Mannan

Planning minister MA Mannan termed the killing of a teacher by a student in Savar and forcing a college principal to wear a garland of shoes in Narail as a national shame and examples of incivility.

Saying that the teenagers and youths brandish machetes, sticks and pistols in broad daylight nowadays, the planning minister said, “We could not even think of such incidents back in the 60s.”

Such incidents are utterly shameful, he added while speaking at a shadow parliament programme on budget organised by Debate for Democracy on Friday.