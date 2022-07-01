Killing, humiliating teachers uncivilised and a national shame: MA Mannan

Utpal Kumar Sarkar, a lecturer of political science at Hazi Yunus Ali School and College in Ashulia, was beaten with a cricket stump by a student of his institution named Ashraful Ahsan Jitu on 25 June. Utpal succumbed to his injuries a day after the incident. Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the accused from Gazipur later.
In another incident in Narail sadar upazila, Mirzapur United College’s acting principal Swapan Kumar Biswas was forced to wear a garland of shoes centring a Facebook status.
Both the incidents have created a huge social media uproar in Bangladesh.
Condemning the incidents, MA Manna said, “Bangladesh has surpassed India and Pakistan in various social indices. Teachers don’t get killed this way in Pakistan and India but our country is witnessing such incidents. These need to be discussed to find out reasons,” the planning minister said adding, “We have a severe lack of tolerance. We must learn that.”
Asked about giving chance to bring back laundered money in this year’s budget, the planning minister said, “It’s not ethically right to extend a chance to bring back laundered money. However, there is no scope to bar the process legally and the government has done it according to law”
He also added that he thinks giving such a chance would not work since there is little chance that those who stole the country’s money to Canada or Switzerland would bring it back.
The minister, also a lawmaker from Sunamganj, agreed that the government relief allocation in the flood-hit Sylhet division was inadequate. He said the government is taking a project to minimize the loss of flood victims.
He said no roads would be constructed in the middle of Haors in future.
Debate For Democracy’s Hasan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiron said this year’s budget has served the interest of businessmen, rich and money launderers.