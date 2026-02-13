US embassy congratulates Tarique Rahman on ‘historic victory’, signals readiness to work together
The United States embassy in Dhaka has congratulated the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its chairman Tarique Rahman on their historic victory in the 13th parliamentary election.
The message was posted at 7:48 am today, Friday, on the embassy’s verified Facebook page.
In the post, the embassy said, “Congratulations to the people of Bangladesh on a successful election and to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Tarique Rahman on your historic victory.”
It added, “The United States looks forward to working with you to realize shared goals of prosperity and security for both our countries.”