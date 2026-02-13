Bangladesh

US embassy congratulates Tarique Rahman on ‘historic victory’, signals readiness to work together

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
US Embassy in DhakaFacebook page of the embassy

The United States embassy in Dhaka has congratulated the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its chairman Tarique Rahman on their historic victory in the 13th parliamentary election.

The message was posted at 7:48 am today, Friday, on the embassy’s verified Facebook page.

In the post, the embassy said, “Congratulations to the people of Bangladesh on a successful election and to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Tarique Rahman on your historic victory.”

It added, “The United States looks forward to working with you to realize shared goals of prosperity and security for both our countries.”

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh