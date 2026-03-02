Bangladeshi expats’ safety top priority amid Middle East crisis: FM
Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman has said Bangladesh’s foremost priority amid the ongoing Middle East crisis is to protect its citizens residing in the region and safeguard their interests under all circumstances.
“Bangladesh’s position is very clear. Our first priority is to protect the interests of our people- our citizens who are now staying in that region,” he told reporters at the Foreign Ministry after chairing an inter-ministerial meeting on Monday.
The Foreign Minister said the government remains firmly focused on ensuring the safety and security of Bangladeshi nationals living and working in Middle Eastern countries.
“If our citizens are affected, whether on this side or the other side of the barbed-wire fence, we will stand by them. Our greatest national interest is our people,” Rahman said.
He said the welfare of expatriate Bangladeshis has been at the forefront of the government’s considerations since the very beginning of the crisis.
“In the context of the ongoing situation in the Middle East, I received telephone calls from the Foreign Ministers of Kuwait and Bahrain, and the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar,” he said.
The Foreign Minister said the discussions focused on ensuring the safety and security of Bangladeshi nationals residing in those countries.
“They have assured us of the safety of our nationals,” he added.
The Foreign Minister also hoped that no more Bangladeshis would fall victim to the conflict, but assured that the government stands ready to take all necessary measures should any untoward situation arise.
He reiterated that Bangladesh does not believe war or conflict can bring about a solution, expressing hope that the situation would be resolved peacefully through dialogue and diplomacy at the earliest possible time.
Referring to prospective migrant workers who have been temporarily stranded due to the situation, Rahman said necessary discussions have already been held and arrangements would be made to facilitate their travel once air communication returns to normal.
The inter-ministerial meeting was convened to review the evolving situation in the Middle East and assess its implications on Bangladesh, particularly in the areas of aviation, expatriate welfare and regional security.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam and Adviser to the Prime Minister Humayun Kabir, who holds the rank of State Minister for the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Disaster Management and Relief, and Civil Aviation and Tourism, attended the meeting.
Minister for Labour and Employment and Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Ariful Haque Chowdhury, State Minister Md Nurul Haque and state minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Rashiduzzaman Millat were present.