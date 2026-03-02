Bangladeshi expats’ safety top priority amid Middle East crisis: FM

Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman has said Bangladesh’s foremost priority amid the ongoing Middle East crisis is to protect its citizens residing in the region and safeguard their interests under all circumstances.

“Bangladesh’s position is very clear. Our first priority is to protect the interests of our people- our citizens who are now staying in that region,” he told reporters at the Foreign Ministry after chairing an inter-ministerial meeting on Monday.

The Foreign Minister said the government remains firmly focused on ensuring the safety and security of Bangladeshi nationals living and working in Middle Eastern countries.