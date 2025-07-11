18 judges sent into forced retirement
The government on Thursday sent 18 judges of the Bangladesh Judicial Service into forced retirement.
The Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a notification in this regard at night.
The decision to send the judges into forced retirement was taken in consultation with the Bangladesh Supreme Court following Section 45 of the Public Service Act-2018, which allows compulsory retirement in public interest after 25 years of service.
The retired officials will receive all retirement benefits as per government regulations.
Those sent into retirement are district and sessions judges Bikash Kumar Saha, Sheikh Mofizur Rahman, Mahbubar Rahman Sarkar, Sheikh Golam Mahbub, Mojibur Rahman, Ehsanul Haque, Jewel Rana, Monir Kamal, Shahidul Islam, Al Mahmud Faizul Kabir, Md Nazimuddaula, AKM Mozammel Haque Chowdhury, Fazle Elahi Bhuiyan, Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman, Md Rustam Ali, Nurul Islam, AKM Enamul Karim and Mohammad Hossain.