28th death anniversary of Shazneen observed today

Shazneen Tasnim Rahman was the daughter of the late Latifur Rahman, former chairman of Transcom Group, and the current Chairman, Shahnaz Rahman. She was one of four siblings.

Her elder sister, Simeen Rahman, serves as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Transcom Group.

The trial concerning Shazneen’s rape and murder took place at the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal in Dhaka. On 2 September 2003, the tribunal delivered its verdict, sentencing six accused individuals to death.