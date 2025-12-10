CEC’s speech to be recorded at 4 pm
The speech of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin will be recorded today, Wednesday, at 4:00pm.
Election Commission (EC) Secretary Akhtar Ahmed told journalists this at the Nirbachan Bhaban at noon. However, he did not say when the election schedule would be announced.
The EC Secretary said the Election Commission would hold a meeting before recording the speech and take a decision on the matter. After the decision is made, it will be communicated to journalists.
Usually, the CEC announces the schedule for the national parliamentary election through a speech addressed to the nation broadcast on BTV and Bangladesh Betar.
This time, a referendum will be held on the same day as the parliamentary election. The schedules for both will be announced simultaneously.
Earlier today at noon, the Election Commission, led by the CEC, met the President at Bangabhaban.
The EC Secretary said the President was informed about the preparations for the national election and the referendum, and the President expressed his satisfaction.