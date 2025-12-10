CEC’s speech to be recorded at 4 pm

Usually, the CEC announces the schedule for the national parliamentary election through a speech addressed to the nation broadcast on BTV and Bangladesh Betar.

This time, a referendum will be held on the same day as the parliamentary election. The schedules for both will be announced simultaneously.

Earlier today at noon, the Election Commission, led by the CEC, met the President at Bangabhaban.

The EC Secretary said the President was informed about the preparations for the national election and the referendum, and the President expressed his satisfaction.