CPJ urges Tarique Rahman to break the cycle of press repression
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to break the cycle of media repression and ensure press freedom in Bangladesh.
The international organisation also made 10 recommendations as the government completed its first 100 days in office.
A report in this regard was published on the CPJ website on Tuesday. It stated that during every transition of power in the country, journalists have faced detention, prosecution, surveillance, attacks and smear campaigns, often targeted for their perceived loyalty to previous regimes.
Kunal Majumder, CPJ’s Asia-Pacific Program Coordinator, said that every new government in Bangladesh has used press freedom as an opportunity to apply laws against journalists associated with the previous administration.
While Tarique Rahman's government promised change, very little meaningful progress has been seen after 100 days, he added.
According to the CPJ, media freedom in Bangladesh can be restored through the following 10 steps:
1. End the use of the criminal justice system against journalists. Politically motivated cases against journalists must be reviewed and the practice of filing mass FIRs and multiple cases must end. The government must also ensure that bail is not obstructed in journalism-related cases.
The CPJ cited the cases of Farzana Rupa, Shakil Ahmed and Mozammel Babu of Ekattor TV and Shyamal Dutta of Bhorer Kagoj, who have been in detention since August or September 2024.
On 11 May this year, the High Court Division granted bail to Farzana Rupa and Shakil Ahmed in most of their cases. However, they remain behind bars due to other pending charges.
2. Stop the International Crimes Tribunal being used against journalists.
Ensure that journalism is not linked to genocide or crimes against humanity at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), and independently review ongoing cases.
3. Ensure accountability for crimes against journalists, regardless of politics.
Conduct transparent and neutral investigations into the murder, assault and harassment of journalists—regardless of which government was in power at the time—without seeking the death penalty.
4. Protect journalists and newsrooms from mob violence.
Journalists and media institutions in Bangladesh are facing ongoing violence and intimidation from organised groups and political supporters. Last December, the offices of the country’s two leading newspapers—Prothom Alo and The Daily Star—were targeted in arson attacks. Journalists were temporarily trapped inside burning newsrooms and both outlets were forced to suspend their print and online publications.
In 2025, CPJ documented at least 10 incidents of violence and harassment against journalists while they were covering political programmes. Most of these attacks were carried out by members or associates of the BNP and its student wing, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal.
CPJ called on the government to condemn this violence and direct the authorities to conduct swift, impartial investigations, ensuring accountability regardless of the political affiliation of the perpetrators.
5. Replace the Cyber Protection Act, 2026 and dismiss politically motivated cybercrime cases.
Both current and past cyber laws have been weaponised as tools of media suppression. These laws must be amended in line with international standards, and all cases filed against journalists under them should be reviewed and withdrawn.
6. Reform the Anti-Terrorism Act, 2009 to end its use against journalists.
Laws such as the Anti-Terrorism Act 2009, the Special Powers Act 1974 and the Official Secrets Act 1923 have been weaponised to detain and prosecute journalists. In December last year, journalist Anis Alamgir was arrested under these provisions for his television commentary and social media posts, though he was later released on bail. Similarly, in May 2021, Rozina Islam was arrested and detained under the Official Secrets Act on allegations of stealing secret government documents and espionage.
CPJ urged the government to repeal or fundamentally amend these laws to align them with international human rights standards. This includes narrowing the definition of terrorism and incorporating clear legal safeguards for legitimate journalism.
7. Withdraw the draft media regulatory ordinances and implement the Media Reform Commission’s recommendations.
The draft ordinances for the National Broadcasting Commission and the National Media Commission (2026) risk creating regulatory bodies that could be used to control broadcast and print media in a manner similar to the system that existed under former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
While the Media Reform Commission established by the interim government offered crucial recommendations on the independence of the media and regulatory bodies, these have yet to be implemented. The government should not adopt these ordinances in their current form. Instead, it must implement the commission’s recommendations through a transparent, multi-stakeholder process to guarantee the independence of any media regulatory authority.
8. Repeal or amend the legacy laws and surveillance frameworks used to silence journalists.
The government should repeal or fundamentally amend the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and abolish criminal defamation provisions under the Penal Code, 1860. The Special Powers Act, 1974, must also be amended to ensure it cannot be used for the arbitrary detention of journalists. Furthermore, surveillance and wiretapping provisions within the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulation Act, 2001, must be reformed to mandate independent judicial oversight and end warrantless interception by security agencies.
9. Reform the accreditation system and establish safeguards against abusive litigation.
The current procedure for revoking press accreditation must be reformed, and legal safeguards should be introduced to prevent harassing lawsuits, known as Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPP).
10. End the smearing and vilification of journalists.
Smear campaigns labeling journalists as ‘pro-India,’ ‘anti-Islam,’ ‘traitors,’ or ‘agents’ of the former regime must end and the government must take a clear stance on the constitutional protection of independent journalism. Such propaganda not only discredits their work, it jeopardizes their safety and intimidates their sources. This culture of vilification has forced many journalists into exile, while others face constant threats.
The government must publicly and repeatedly declare that independent journalism is a constitutional right and essential for democracy. It must also clearly state that those inciting violence through propaganda against the media will be held accountable.