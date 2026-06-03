CPJ urges Tarique Rahman to break the cycle of press repression

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to break the cycle of media repression and ensure press freedom in Bangladesh.

The international organisation also made 10 recommendations as the government completed its first 100 days in office.

A report in this regard was published on the CPJ website on Tuesday. It stated that during every transition of power in the country, journalists have faced detention, prosecution, surveillance, attacks and smear campaigns, often targeted for their perceived loyalty to previous regimes.

Kunal Majumder, CPJ’s Asia-Pacific Program Coordinator, said that every new government in Bangladesh has used press freedom as an opportunity to apply laws against journalists associated with the previous administration.

While Tarique Rahman's government promised change, very little meaningful progress has been seen after 100 days, he added.