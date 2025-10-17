July Charter: Fifth clause amended in face of anger and protest

Amidst anger and protests, the National Consensus Commission has amended the fifth clause of the July Charter.

Previously, the clause stated that the government would ensure the prosecution of those responsible for enforced disappearances, killings, and torture during the 16-year anti-fascist democratic struggle before the people’s uprising; the investigation of all killings that occurred during the July-August 2024 people’s uprising; the provision of state recognition to the martyrs and appropriate support to their families; and proper medical treatment and rehabilitation for the injured.