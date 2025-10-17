July Charter: Fifth clause amended in face of anger and protest
Amidst anger and protests, the National Consensus Commission has amended the fifth clause of the July Charter.
Previously, the clause stated that the government would ensure the prosecution of those responsible for enforced disappearances, killings, and torture during the 16-year anti-fascist democratic struggle before the people’s uprising; the investigation of all killings that occurred during the July-August 2024 people’s uprising; the provision of state recognition to the martyrs and appropriate support to their families; and proper medical treatment and rehabilitation for the injured.
The revised clause now states: “We will ensure the prosecution of those responsible for enforced disappearances, killings, and torture during the 16-year anti-Awami fascist democratic struggle before the people’s uprising in Bangladesh, as well as all killings committed during the July-August 2024 people’s uprising by certain members of the fascist Awami League and its allied law enforcement agencies. We will provide state recognition to the martyrs, offer appropriate support to the martyrs’ families and to the injured July participants, including monthly allowances, proper medical treatment, and rehabilitation, and guarantee legal immunity, protection of fundamental rights, and security for the families of martyrs and the injured heroic fighters.”
On Friday afternoon, the National Consensus Commission announced the amendment of the fifth clause of the Charter’s pledge in a press release.