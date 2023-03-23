US Human Rights report made from biased sources: Hasan

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said the US Human Rights report has been made based on information from biased sources and it is one-sided.

He said this while replying to journalists after a meeting with the leaders of Bangladesh Federal Union of Newspaper Press Workers and Bangladesh Newspaper Workers’ Federation at the ministry conference room at Secretariat in the capital.

“They collected data from not a single source rather from several anti-government and biased sources. So, the report is one-sided. Definitely, we are not rejecting the entire report as some good points are there,” he said.