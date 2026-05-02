Sylhet
PM Tarique Rahman launches Surma flood protection project
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Saturday inaugurated a major project to enhance beautification and construction of flood protection infrastructure along both banks of the Surma River at Chandni Ghat area in the city.
He laid the foundation stone of the project at Chandni Ghat here at 11:00 am. His spouse, Zubaida Rahman, was with him at that time.
Commerce Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir, Prime Minister’s Adviser Humaiun Kobir and Sylhet City Corporation Administrator Abdul Kaiyum Chowdhury were present on the occasion.
During the event, officials concerned briefed the prime minister on the details of the project.
Prior to joining the foundation stone laying ceremony of the project, Tarique Rahman offered fateha at the shrine of Hazrat Shahjalal (R) on Saturday morning.