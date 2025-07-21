Uttara plane crash: ISPR provides list of casualties at hospitals
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said 18 people died and 164 others were injured after a training aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) crashed into a building of Milestone School and College in the capital’s Uttara on Monday afternoon.
The ISPR issued the press release at around 5:00 pm which included a list of the deceased and injured burn victims undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the city.
As per the list, eight of the victims were admitted to the Kuwait Maitree Hospital with no death reported at the hospital. Meanwhile, 70 of the injured were taken to Burn Institute, where two of them succumbed to their injuries.
The CMH Dhaka has listed 14 injured persons undergoing treatment at the facility while reporting 11 deaths. Besides, two deaths were reported at the Kurmitola General Hospital. None of the injured are undergoing treatment there at the moment.
Earlier, the Fire Service and Civil Defence director general confirmed 19 deaths from the plane crash so far.