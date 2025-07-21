Uttara plane crash: ISPR provides list of casualties at hospitals

As per the list, eight of the victims were admitted to the Kuwait Maitree Hospital with no death reported at the hospital. Meanwhile, 70 of the injured were taken to Burn Institute, where two of them succumbed to their injuries.

The CMH Dhaka has listed 14 injured persons undergoing treatment at the facility while reporting 11 deaths. Besides, two deaths were reported at the Kurmitola General Hospital. None of the injured are undergoing treatment there at the moment.

Earlier, the Fire Service and Civil Defence director general confirmed 19 deaths from the plane crash so far.