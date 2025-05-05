18pc children miss out on full vaccination doses

A significant number of children in Bangladesh are either not fully vaccinated or have not received any vaccine at all, according to new data presented by government and UNICEF officials.

Thirteen per cent of children under the age of one have not completed their full course of vaccinations, while five per cent have not received a single dose. The gaps are most pronounced in Dhaka district, where the childhood vaccination rate is the lowest in the country.

These findings were revealed at a meeting held on Sunday at the Dhaka Divisional Office of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), marking the observance of World Immunisation Week 2025.