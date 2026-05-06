Robust civil-military relations essential for national sovereignty: Defence adviser

The prime minister’s Defence Adviser Brigadier General (retd.) AKM Shamsul Islam has emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts between the military and civil administration to ensure national security and stability.

He said that robust civil–military relations, built on mutual respect and trust, are essential for the country’s sovereignty and development.

He made these remarks on Tuesday while addressing a session on the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces Division at the ongoing Deputy Commissioners’ (DC) Conference at Osmani Memorial Auditorium as the chief guest.

The session, chaired by Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Gani, was also attended by special guests including Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan.