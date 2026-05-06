DC Conference
Robust civil-military relations essential for national sovereignty: Defence adviser
The prime minister’s Defence Adviser Brigadier General (retd.) AKM Shamsul Islam has emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts between the military and civil administration to ensure national security and stability.
He said that robust civil–military relations, built on mutual respect and trust, are essential for the country’s sovereignty and development.
He made these remarks on Tuesday while addressing a session on the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces Division at the ongoing Deputy Commissioners’ (DC) Conference at Osmani Memorial Auditorium as the chief guest.
The session, chaired by Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Gani, was also attended by special guests including Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan.
Also present were Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division Lieutenant General Mizanur Rahman Shamim and Defence Secretary Md Ashraf Uddin.
At the beginning of his speech, the defence adviser paid tribute to those martyred in the Liberation War, the Chittagong Hill Tracts, United Nations peacekeeping missions, as well as the students and members of the public killed during the recent July movement.
He said, “The Deputy Commissioners’ Conference plays a highly significant role in ensuring coordination in the country’s administrative functions. If the directives of this conference are implemented effectively at the field level, public service delivery will become more dynamic and productive.”
He also commended deputy commissioners for their tireless efforts and sense of responsibility in ensuring national development, maintaining law and order, and promoting public welfare.
Referring to the armed forces, he said, “During the unstable period following the July mass uprising, the armed forces rendered their highest level of service in support of the civil administration. From safeguarding key installations to facilitating peaceful elections, they demonstrated professionalism throughout.”
Shamsul Islam alleged that certain dishonest groups had attempted to undermine civil–military relations by questioning the armed forces in an effort to conceal their own failures, but said these attempts had failed.
He further stated, “If any member of the armed forces becomes involved in personal misconduct while serving in another institution outside the military, the responsibility does not lie with the armed forces as a whole. The individual concerned must bear responsibility for their own actions. The armed forces of Bangladesh have always remained, and will continue to remain, loyal to the state and the Constitution.”
Highlighting the multidimensional challenges of national security in the current geopolitical context, he said, “Security is no longer confined to geographical boundaries; cyber-attacks, terrorism, climate change, and economic resilience are now integral components of national security. Therefore, all state institutions must work in an integrated manner through a 'whole-of-government approach’.”
“The government seeks to build a defence system capable of deterring potential adversaries from contemplating aggression through demonstrated capability,” he added.
To achieve this goal, he urged DCs to avoid administrative delays and demonstrate the required speed and efficiency in their respective areas of work.
Describing members of the armed forces as “citizens in uniform”, he said, “If society fails to accord them their due respect, future generations of talented individuals may become discouraged from joining the military profession. This could create the risk of developing a force detached from the people, which would be a grave warning sign for national security.”