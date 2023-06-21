Let India address its bilateral ties with Bangladesh: US

The United States (US) has said it would let India speak for its bilateral ties with Bangladesh, but would stick to the foundational elements of the current government's foreign policy, including human rights and democracy.
John Kirby, national security council coordinator for strategic communications at White House, came up with the statement in a press briefing at the foreign press centre in Washington DC on Tuesday.
In response to a query, John Kirby emphasised that the US had made its position clear on the desire for free and fair elections in Bangladesh, and the visa policy had been adapted to restrict travel for individuals undermining the elections as well as democratic process in the country.
Referring to the US steps to uphold democratic process and human rights in Bangladesh, Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey of South Asian Perspective sought to know whether India would align with the US’ efforts in ensuring voting rights and restoring democracy in Bangladesh.
He also referenced two previous elections in Bangladesh, which, according to him, were deemed farcical and influenced by India to keep Sheikh Hasina in power.
John Kirby said, “I can only speak for ourselves. You know where we are. We have been pretty public about that (our stance), but we would let the Indian government talk about their bilateral relations.”
He also highlighted the US administration's unwavering commitment to democracy and human rights, both globally and in its interactions with partner nations.
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is now in the US on a state trip at the invitation of the US president Joe Biden.
John Kirby said the Biden-Harris administration strongly emphasises on human rights as a foundational element of its foreign policy. President Joe Biden is expected to raise concerns about human rights in his meeting with prime minister Modi, as he does with leaders around the world.