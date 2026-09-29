PM will visit Delhi when convenient: Dinesh Trivedi
There is no hurry over Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to Delhi, said Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi.
According to him, the prime minister will visit India whenever the time is right.
Dinesh Trivedi made the remarks while responding to questions from journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday morning. Earlier, he paid a courtesy call on Foreign Affairs State Minister Humaiun Kobir.
There has been discussion about the possibility of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visiting Delhi in November.
Asked whether any specific date had been discussed, the Indian high commissioner said, “Regarding the prime minister’s visit, as was discussed earlier...the invitation for Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to visit India is still valid. I don’t think there is any need to rush this time. When the time comes, it will happen. Everything is positive.”
Dinesh Trivedi also said everything will turn out positive within a certain period. Both he and the foreign affairs state minister are positive regarding the matter. The people of Bangladesh are positive about this as well, he said.
The Indian high commissioner also referred to the political realities in the two countries. “There are political compulsions on both sides. Overall, everything is positive,” he said.
Expressing his hope that the prime minister will visit Delhi, Dinesh Trivedi said, “I am confident that when the two prime ministers feel that it is a convenient time, the visit will take place.”
No specific issue discussed
After his courtesy meeting with the state minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dinesh Trivedi said he had developed a personal relationship with Humaiun Kobir. He also said no specific issue was discussed at the meeting.
The two sides discussed various issues of mutual interest.
Later, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the state minister expressed Bangladesh’s firm commitment to working with India with a forward-looking and mutually respectful approach on issues of mutual interest.