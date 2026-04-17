Fuel crisis: 1,011 vehicles wait in queue for fuel at a single filling station in Dhaka

Akhtar Hossain, a car driver who was waiting for fuel at the Meghna Model Filling Station in Paribagh, said, “If we don’t get fuel, we won’t have our jobs. No matter how difficult it is, we have to get fuel. After that, we still have to go back to duty.”

He said he had joined the queue for fuel at around 10:00 pm on Thursday. Even by 11:00 am on Friday, he had not received fuel. When he spoke to Prothom Alo, three more cars were ahead of him in the line.