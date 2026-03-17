Appointment of administrators: 'Accommodation' of party leaders in local government

The government led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has appointed administrators to 11 city corporations and 42 district councils across the country. All those appointed to these positions are BNP leaders.

Some of them contested in the 13th national parliamentary election and lost, while others were denied party nomination. In effect, the move is being viewed as a form of “political rehabilitation.”

Despite a return to normal conditions after the parliamentary election, the decision to appoint administrators in local government bodies instead of holding elections has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, including Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP).