Former DIG Nahidul Islam in DB custody
Former deputy inspector general (DIG) of police AKM Nahidul Islam has been taken into custody.
The detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has said he has been handed over to the authorities concerned for an investigation.
He was taken into custody from the capital’s Eskaton area around 1:00 am yesterday, Friday night.
Additional commissioner of the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Md Shafiqul Islam, told Prothom Alo that Nahidul Islam was detained on the basis of a requisition from the International Crimes Tribunal.
He was later handed over to the investigating authorities concerned.
On 28 July, Nahidul Islam was sent into forced retirement. A circular from the home ministry stated that he would receive all retirement benefits as per regulations.