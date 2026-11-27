Two newly acquired passenger vessels meant to operate on the Dhaka–Barishal route have been lying idle at Sadarghat’s Badamtali Ghat for nine months. The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) purchased the two vessels from Western Marine Shipyard Limited at a cost of Tk 680 million.

Added to the BIWTC fleet in February this year, the MV Rupsha and MV Sugandha remain out of service due to a shortage of passengers and mechanical defects. Purchased with the expectation of generating profit, the two ships are instead incurring regular maintenance costs for BIWTC.

Two older passenger vessels in the corporation's fleet—MV Bangali and MV Modhumoti—have also been deteriorating while sitting idle at Badamtali Ghat for a long time. These two vessels were procured from Western Marine Shipyard in 2014 and 2015 at a cost of Tk 540 million. Authorities are now considering converting three of these four vessels into floating hospitals.

Sources within the Ministry of Shipping and BIWTC note that while officials show keen interest in purchasing passenger vessels, there is little urgency regarding their management.