Measles: DPPH calls for declaring a ‘state of emergency’

The physicians’ organisation DPPH has urged the government to declare the ongoing measles situation in the country an “epidemic” and to take emergency measures.

At the press conference on Saturday, public health experts and physicians associated with DPPH said that when the spread of a disease becomes abnormal in terms of time, place, and affected population, when infections and deaths rise, and when the health system can no longer cope, it constitutes a public health emergency.

DPPH believes the current measles outbreak has reached that stage, and therefore called on the government to formally declare an emergency.

Public health expert Mushtaq Hossain said, “The government is undertaking all necessary measures to tackle the epidemic. It has canceled doctors’ leave and ensured uninterrupted services, and is also recruiting additional physicians. Only the formal declaration is yet to be made.”

Abu Mohammad Zakir Hossain, former director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said measles spreads faster than COVID-19. Even after vaccination, immunity does not develop immediately; it takes two to three weeks. To manage the current crisis, hospital services must be extended to the grassroots level.