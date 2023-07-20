BNP only knows how to destroy, plunder: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged the people to protect themselves from the clasp of BNP-Jamaat, saying that they only know how to destroy, make corruption and plunder but don't know how to serve people.

"They (BNP-Jamaat) know how to destroy, don't know how to create anything, they don't know how to serve people, they only know how to do corruption and plunder as well as fulfill self interest. . .," she said.

The premier said this while opening train movement on the newly constructed 72-km dual-gauge double rail line built under the Akhaura-Laksam Double Track Project.

She joined the inaugural function at Laksam in Cumilla through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Sheikh Hasina said the government won't impede political programmes of BNP-Jamaat but won't spare them if they repeat any destructive activity.

"We will not obstruct them in doing politics and are not doing so as well. But, they won't get spared if they set fire to rail again or make any damage to the people," she said referring to the violence unleashed by BNP-Jamaat clique during the 2013-2015 period.

She said there will be cameras everywhere and the culprits will be identified and punished properly if they carry out any destructive activity.