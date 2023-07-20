BNP only knows how to destroy, plunder: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged the people to protect themselves from the clasp of BNP-Jamaat, saying that they only know how to destroy, make corruption and plunder but don't know how to serve people.
"They (BNP-Jamaat) know how to destroy, don't know how to create anything, they don't know how to serve people, they only know how to do corruption and plunder as well as fulfill self interest. . .," she said.
The premier said this while opening train movement on the newly constructed 72-km dual-gauge double rail line built under the Akhaura-Laksam Double Track Project.
She joined the inaugural function at Laksam in Cumilla through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganabhaban.
Sheikh Hasina said the government won't impede political programmes of BNP-Jamaat but won't spare them if they repeat any destructive activity.
"We will not obstruct them in doing politics and are not doing so as well. But, they won't get spared if they set fire to rail again or make any damage to the people," she said referring to the violence unleashed by BNP-Jamaat clique during the 2013-2015 period.
She said there will be cameras everywhere and the culprits will be identified and punished properly if they carry out any destructive activity.
The prime minister urged the people to remain alert so that they can stay protected from the hands of terrorist BNP-Jamaat.
"We want the country to be protected from their hands," she added.
With the newly constructed 72-km dual-gauge double track, the entire 321-km Dhaka-Chattogram corridor has turned into a double lined one increasing its operational capacity, which will save travelling time by 30 minutes to one hour.
With railways minister Nurul Islam Sujan in the chair from Laksam end, LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Tazul Islam (also local MP from Laksam-Monohargonj) and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq (also local MP from Akhaura-Kashba) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) country director for Bangladesh Edimon Ginting spoke on the occasion.
PMO secretary Mohammad Salahuddin conducted the function while railways secretary Humayun Kabir delivered the welcome speech.
At the outset of the function, an audio-visual documentary on the development of Bangladesh Railway under the present Awami League government was screened.
The prime minister said, "BNP is a terrorist party. BNP doesn't understand anything except terrorism," referring to the misdeeds and brutality of its founder military dictator Ziaur Rahman.
She said that Ziaur Rahman was involved in the killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and national four leaders in jail alongside killing freedom fighter officers of armed forces and ordinary people.
She added that when his wife (Begum Khaleda Zia) assumed power, she also didn't understand anything but killing people.
She continued: "Over 21,000 leaders and activists of Awami League were killed by them (BNP) while huge numbers were tortured and repressed during her (Khaleda Zia) regime."
Sheikh Hasina went on saying that, "This terrorist party’s (BNP) only job is to destroy."
In this connection, she mentioned that over 3,824 vehicles including buses and trucks with passengers, drivers and helpers were burnt down by BNP during 2013-2015.
The prime minister said the BNP-Jamaat set fire to railways in 29 places during their arson violence to thwart the 2014 general election.
She said many train operations were suspended during the BNP-Jamaat regime, but the AL government took massive steps to improve the sector considering that train journeys are comfortable and cheap for the common people.
Sheikh Hasina said her government formed a separate ministry for railways to increase allocation for the sector.
"In the last 14 and a half years, we constructed 740 km new rail lines, converted 280 km meter-gauge rail tracks into dual-gauge, and reinstalled or reconstructed 1,308 km rail lines," she said.
Besides, the AL government has constructed 126 new station buildings, reconstructed 223 stations buildings, constructed 732 new railway bridges and reinstalled or reconstructed 774 railway bridges during the period, she added.
The premier said her government collected 111 locomotives, 588 passenger carriages and 516 wagons (for carrying goods) since 2009.
"We've commissioned 143 new trains on different routes," she said.
She also said the government is implementing several mega projects to enhance the regional and local railway communication and networks.
"We've taken initiative to collect 46 new broad-gauge locomotives, 460 new broad-gauge passenger carriages, 150 new meter-gauge passenger carriages, 125 new modern luggage vans and 1,310 new wagons," she added.