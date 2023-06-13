Dengue: Another dies, 211 infected

One more person died from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, reports UNB.

With the new number, the official death toll from dengue rose to 27 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Also, 211 more people were hospitalised with dengue in the same period.

Of the new patients, 174 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital.