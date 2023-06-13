Dengue: Another dies, 211 infected

One more person died from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, reports UNB.
With the new number, the official death toll from dengue rose to 27 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Also, 211 more people were hospitalised with dengue in the same period.
Of the new patients, 174 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital.
A total of 703 dengue patients, including 575 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 3,601 dengue cases, 2,871 recoveries, and 27 deaths this year.
The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 – the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019.
Meanwhile last year, 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries had been recorded.