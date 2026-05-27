Hurried cleanup ahead of the state minister’s visit to the marketplace

According to city corporation sources, the state minister and the administrator were scheduled to inspect the market today at 3:00 pm. Around 1:20 pm, an urgent message was sent in a city corporation WhatsApp group informing officials to prepare for news coverage.

Shortly after this, around 2:15 pm, sanitation workers arrived at the market and began their work. At around 2:30 pm, a payload machine was brought in. Rapid efforts then began to remove accumulated waste from the roads, clean garbage, and tidy various parts of the market.

The cleanup drive was being led by DNCC Chief Property Officer Shawkat Osman. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Waste Management Officer Mofizur Rahman Bhuiyan. Under their supervision, workers were carrying out the cleaning in different areas of the market.