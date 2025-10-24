Vision screening for 50,000 drivers, distribution of 30,000 pairs of eyeglasses launched

To mark National Road Safety Day, global social enterprise VisionSpring has launched a nationwide initiative in Bangladesh to provide free vision screening and eyeglasses for professional drivers, said a press release.

Implemented in partnership with the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) and the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners’ Association (BSPMS), and with support from the government of Bangladesh, the program aims over the next two years to screen 50,000 bus and truck drivers and distribute 30,000 pairs of eyeglasses.