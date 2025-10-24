Vision screening for 50,000 drivers, distribution of 30,000 pairs of eyeglasses launched
To mark National Road Safety Day, global social enterprise VisionSpring has launched a nationwide initiative in Bangladesh to provide free vision screening and eyeglasses for professional drivers, said a press release.
Implemented in partnership with the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) and the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners’ Association (BSPMS), and with support from the government of Bangladesh, the program aims over the next two years to screen 50,000 bus and truck drivers and distribute 30,000 pairs of eyeglasses.
Dignitaries present at the launch included: Adv. Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, Chief Coordinator, Bangladesh Road Transport Owners–Workers Coordination Council; Nilima Akhter, Executive Director, DTCA; Abu Momtaz Saad Uddin Ahmed, Chairman, BRTA; Abdul Latif Molla (Additional Secretary), Chairman, BRTC; Md Saiful Alam, Secretary General, Bangladesh Road Transport Owners’ Association; Misha Mahjabeen, Country Director, VisionSpring; Abdur Rahim Box Dudu, President, Bangladesh Road Transport Workers’ Federation; and Humayun Kabir Khan, General Secretary, Bangladesh Road Transport Workers’ Federation.
Nilima Akhter, Executive Director, DTCA, said, “At DTCA, we are proud to have developed this model with our young colleagues, reflecting our shared commitment to innovation and social responsibility. In partnership with VisionSpring, we are scaling this effective initiative to ensure safer and more inclusive mobility for all. DTCA remains committed to supporting and sustaining such efforts for the welfare of passengers and the wider community.”
Misha Mahjabeen, Country Director, VisionSpring, said, “Clear vision for drivers is not a luxury—it’s a necessity. Through coordination with the Government of Bangladesh, DTCA, and BSPMS, we are delivering a simple but powerful solution that helps prevent crashes, protect livelihoods, and make our roads safer for everyone.”
Program highlight
Free vision screening by mobile teams at major bus/truck terminals, garages, and stands.
On-site eyeglasses: immediate dispensing of ready-made spectacles; prescriptions provided as needed.
Awareness & follow-up: vision-awareness sessions, referrals, and follow-up care.
Targets (2 years): 50,000 driver screenings; 30,000 pairs of eyeglasses distributed.
Policy support: implementation through DTCA with government support; operational support from BSPMS.
The initiative aligns with the UN Global Plan for Road Safety and the WHO SPECS 2030 agenda, both of which recognize vision correction as an affordable and effective intervention to reduce road traffic injuries and fatalities.
VisionSpring’s “See to be Safe” program has already screened over one million commercial drivers and transport workers in India, Nigeria, and Zambia—and is now rolling out in Bangladesh building on that success.