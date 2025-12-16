New information on motorcycle ownership emerges during Kabir’s remand hearing

Police have arrested Md Abdul Hannan, claiming he is the owner of the motorcycle used in the attempted murder of Sharif Osman Hadi, and have placed him on remand through a court order.

During the remand hearing on Sunday, Hannan told the court that after his arrest he had asked RAB to take him to the showroom (sales outlet), saying that doing so would reveal the truth.

He said he later disclosed the same thing to police, but neither listened to him.

Denying ownership of the motorcycle, Hannan told the court that he had purchased the motorcycle from the showroom on Mirpur Mazar Road but was unable to ride it due to a problem with his hand.

Eventually, he sold the motorcycle back to the same showroom. He said the showroom had called him two months ago regarding a transfer of ownership, but he could not go due to illness.