Repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar only solution: South Korea

He made the remarks while responding to a question at ‘DCAB Talk’ at National Press Club, organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB).
DCAB president Rezaul Karim Lotus and its general secretary AKM Moinuddin also spoke.
Ambassador Lee said Bangladesh and South Korea will celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties next year.
“I am making various plans and efforts to make next year a meaningful year for the future of our relationship,” he said, adding that making a documentary about 50 years of friendship was one of his preparations.
In this celebration and efforts, he said, the role of the media is crucial.
The envoy said the trade volume between Korea and Bangladesh reached a record high in 2021 crossing USD 2 billion.
According to the Korean statistics, Korea’s export to Bangladesh recorded USD 1.63 billion in 2021, 58 per cent increase from 2020, while Bangladesh’s export to Korea reached USD 552 million, 40 per cent year-to-year increase.
“It is a very meaningful development because the bilateral trade volume has been stagnant for more than 10 years since it reached the peak of 1.8 billion dollars in 2011,” said the envoy, adding that Korea is the fifth major foreign investor.
In case of the gross FDI flow in the first quarter of this year, Korea is the first with 150 million dollars.
“This all shows how the relations between our two countries are growing. I am sure that media and journalists have contributed to the strengthening of our bilateral ties,” he said.
The Ambassador said his mandate is to strengthen and deepen the bilateral relationship between Korea and Bangladesh.
“In this regard, in the beginning of my mandate in Bangladesh, I presented three major objectives of my work during my term here which are diversification, elevation, and generation (DEG),” he added.