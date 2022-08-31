Repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar only solution: South Korea

South Korean ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun on Wednesday said the repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland with safety and dignity is the only solution to the crisis and this repatriation should take place as soon as possible.

“It’s a regional and international issue,” he said, adding that South Korea has been working very closely with the international community to help resolve the Rohingya crisis.

Ambassador Lee said it is not just a humanitarian issue but also a human rights issue.