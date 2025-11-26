Ali Riaz doesn’t know woman spreading ‘fabricated allegations’ against him: CA Press Wing

Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Professor Ali Riaz on Wednesday clarified that he does not know the woman named Atandrranu Ripa, who is circulating “false, fabricated and baseless” allegations against him.

“Prof Riaz said that he does not know the woman circulating the allegations. The woman’s claims regarding any communication or relationship with him (Ali Riaz) are entirely false,” said a statement released by Chief Adviser’s Press Wing this evening.