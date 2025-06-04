Metro rail to remain closed on Eid day
Metro rail operation will remain shut on the day of Eid-ul-Azha on Saturday, 7 June.
Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the authority responsible for the construction and operation of the Metro rail in Dhaka, said this in a press release, signed by director (administration) Khairul Alam, on Wednesday.
It said metro rail service will resume on the next of Eid on 8 June, Sunday, with a 30-minute headway from 8:00 am.
The service, however, will be operated as per the schedule for the government holiday from Monday, 9 June.