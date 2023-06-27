Enemies can undermine Bangladeshi peacekeepers’ sacrifice: Shahriar Alam

Only enemies can try to undermine Bangladesh's sacrifice and effort that has received worldwide appreciation, state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Tuesday.

"BNP has taken domestic politics to a level where such propaganda should be considered as anti-state activity and relevant people should be brought under trial," he tweeted, apparently referring to Bangladesh's contributions to UN peacekeeping operations.

Alam wondered what future "BNP and their paid agents" at home and abroad plan for all important security and defence forces when they challenge their qualification to serve as peacekeepers worldwide.