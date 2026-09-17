How high will fares be on such costly metro rail projects?

After the government decided to implement three metro rail projects at a cost of Tk 2.5 trillion (Tk 250,000 crore), one question has come to the fore: how high will fares have to be on such an expensive metro rail system? Will the revenue generated by the projects be enough to repay the loans?

At its meeting yesterday, Wednesday, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved cost increases for two metro rail projects and a new project covering three routes: Hemayetpur to Bhatara, Airport to Kamalapur, and Gabtali to Dasherkandi in Dhaka.

The total cost of the three projects has reached Tk 2.5 trillion. Metro rail revenue comes primarily from fares. To recover such a huge investment, fares would have to be set at a very high level.

Otherwise, the government would have to provide substantial subsidies to repay the loans. That, in turn, would put further pressure on the overall economy.