Jamaat sets 26 priorities including full dismantling of fascist system

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has announced its election manifesto, giving priority to 26 issues, including the complete abolition of the fascist system and the building of a compromise-free and secure Bangladesh.

The manifesto was unveiled by Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman on Wednesday evening at a hotel in Banani in the capital.

Speaking at the launch event, the Jamaat Ameer paid tribute to the martyrs of the mass movements and revolutions of 1947, 1971 and 2024.

He said they were moving forward with the resolve to build a clean and ethical Bangladesh after 5 August 2024.

He also spoke of leaving behind the old political culture and running the country through leadership based on merit, innovation and ideals.

Referring to each point of the manifesto as the people’s right to claim and hold the party accountable day by day, week by week, month by month and year by year, Shafiqur Rahman said, “We are standing here today to hand that right over to the people.”