12 former advisers express outrage over harassment of Prof Yunus
Former advisers to the interim government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus have strongly condemned the harassment of the Nobel laureate, expressing outrage in a statement issued on Tuesday.
A video showing Prof Yunus being harassed as he left John F Kennedy International Airport in New York in a wheelchair on Monday has gone viral on social media. The footage shows several people approaching him and shouting slogans in loud voices. The protesters shouted various accusatory remarks at him, including “Why you come here”. Several expatriate supporters of the Awami League, whose activities are banned now, have been accused of harassing him.
The former advisers issued the statement following reports of the incident. “We express our deep outrage and strongest condemnation of the continued harassment, online smear campaigns and orchestrated attacks targeting former chief adviser and Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus,” the statement said.
The signatories are former advisers Salehuddin Ahmed, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, CR Abrar, Asif Nazrul, Adilur Rahman Khan, Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Sakhawat Hossain, Faruk-e-Azam, Farida Akhter, Sharmin S Murshid, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and Syeda Rizwana Hasan.
In their statement, the former advisers said, “When our nation stood on the precipice of total collapse, the interim government led by Professor Yunus did its best in addressing the Herculean task of rebuilding a nation shattered by years of unrestrained economic plunders, collapse of democratic institutions and corruption, systemic tyranny and gross violation of human rights. It was this Interim Government that put an end to heinous practices like enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings that were regularly committed under the fascist regime.”
The statement said the interim government handed over power to an elected government following a free and fair national election in February 2026. The former advisers had hoped that efforts to rebuild democratic institutions, ensure justice for victims of the fascist regime and protect human rights would continue.
"It is with deep regret that we notice that some political miscreants and a vested quarter are relentlessly spreading malicious and misinformation and physically threatening Prof. Yunus. We strongly condemn such cowardly tactics designed to create instability and undermine the credibility and wide acceptance of the interim government."
The former advisers said, “We state unequivocally: no amount of intimidation, falsehoods, online harassment, or personal threats will ever break our resolve for the changes July promised.”
The statement added, “The historic mandate of reform and dignity achieved by the people of Bangladesh and through enormous sacrifice of the youth cannot and will not be erased by malicious propaganda and attempts of an ousted fascist regime and its supporters."