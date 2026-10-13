12 former advisers express outrage over harassment of Prof Yunus

Former advisers to the interim government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus have strongly condemned the harassment of the Nobel laureate, expressing outrage in a statement issued on Tuesday.

A video showing Prof Yunus being harassed as he left John F Kennedy International Airport in New York in a wheelchair on Monday has gone viral on social media. The footage shows several people approaching him and shouting slogans in loud voices. The protesters shouted various accusatory remarks at him, including “Why you come here”. Several expatriate supporters of the Awami League, whose activities are banned now, have been accused of harassing him.