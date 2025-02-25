Polls may be held by December or maximum by March 2026: CA press secy
Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam has said the next parliamentary elections might be held by December next or March 2026.
He made the remark while replying to a question at a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy here this evening.
Alam said Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and many advisers talked about elections many times.
Referring to the previous statement of the chief advisor, Shaqul Alam said if the political parties want minimum reforms, then the elections will be held by December this year.
"And if they want us to stay for a few more days, in that case the chief adviser said it will be held in the first half of 2026," he said.
But, the press secretary said, there is a reality. The Kalbaisakhi (nor'wester) storm season starts from April and the monsoon begins in June.
So, these three months are not suitable for elections and that is why the elections may be held in December or March next year, he added.
Chief Adviser's Senior Assistant Press Secretary Foyez Ahammad and Assistant Press Secretary Suchismita Tithi were present.