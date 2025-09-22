Chief Adviser off to New York to join UNGA

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus left here for New York in the early hours of today to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

A commercial flight of Emirates airlines carrying the Chief Adviser and his entourage departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at about 1:40am, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said.

Five political leaders - BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP acting chairman's foreign affairs adviser Humayun Kabir, Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syeed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, National Citizen Party (NCP) member-secretary Akhter Hossen and NCP’s first senior joint member secretary Tasnim Jara- are accompanying the Chief Adviser as part of the official delegation.

Jamaat leader Mohammad Nakibur Rahman will join the delegation from the United States.

According to the tour schedule, Prof Yunus will address the UN General Assembly on 26 September.