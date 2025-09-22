Chief Adviser off to New York to join UNGA
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus left here for New York in the early hours of today to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
A commercial flight of Emirates airlines carrying the Chief Adviser and his entourage departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at about 1:40am, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said.
Five political leaders - BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP acting chairman's foreign affairs adviser Humayun Kabir, Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Syeed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, National Citizen Party (NCP) member-secretary Akhter Hossen and NCP’s first senior joint member secretary Tasnim Jara- are accompanying the Chief Adviser as part of the official delegation.
Jamaat leader Mohammad Nakibur Rahman will join the delegation from the United States.
According to the tour schedule, Prof Yunus will address the UN General Assembly on 26 September.
In his speech, the Chief Adviser is expected to highlight the interim government's reform initiatives, the aspirations of the July 2024 mass uprising, and its firm commitment to holding free, fair, and inclusive elections in February 2026.
According to officials, this year's UNGA is especially significant for Bangladesh as on September 30, the UN will host for the first time a High-Level Conference on the Situation of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar.
The decision follows a proposal made by Professor Yunus last year, which received unanimous support from member states.
Ahead of the conference, Bangladesh organized the first-ever "Stakeholders' Dialogue" in Cox's Bazar last month with international partners and Rohingya representatives.
The Chief Adviser will also take part in the High-Level Meeting to commemorate the 30th Anniversary of the World Programme of Action for Youth on 25 September.
Bangladesh will also join discussions on Women, Peace and Security, underscoring its contribution as one of the top peacekeeping nations.
Professor Yunus is further expected to address pressing global issues including peacekeeping, climate change and climate justice, the Sustainable Development Goals, illicit financial flows, safe migration and migrant rights, sustainable technology transfer in the age of artificial intelligence, and calls for ceasefire and permanent peace in Palestine.
During the visit, the Chief Adviser will attend the UN Secretary-General's welcome reception, a reception hosted by US President Donald Trump, and hold multiple bilateral meetings with global leaders.
Alongside, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain is also expected to represent Bangladesh in a series of multilateral meetings, including the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting, the Peacebuilding Commission Ministerial, the G77 and China Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the Women, Peace and Security Focal Points Network, the OIC Annual Coordination Meeting, BIMSTEC, CICA, and the LDC Ministerial.
The Chief Adviser is scheduled to return home on 2 October.
The General Debate of the UNGA will take place from 23-27 September and on 29 September, with world leaders setting out their positions on global challenges under the theme "Better Together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights."