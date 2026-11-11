Biman flights on Dhaka–Riyadh–Dhaka route suspended for 19 days
Considering the attack-related situation in Saudi Arabia and the safety of passengers, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has decided to extend the suspension of flights on the Riyadh route for another 19 days.
Regular flights on the Dhaka-Riyadh-Dhaka route will be suspended until 30 November.
This information was provided by Biman Bangladesh Airlines in a press release this Wednesday afternoon.
The statement mentioned that in light of the recent airstrike-related situation in Saudi Arabia and concerns over passenger safety, the previously made decisions regarding the operation of flights to Saudi Arabia will remain in effect until 30 November.
However, flights on the Dhaka-Jeddah, Dhaka-Dammam, and Dhaka-Madinah routes will continue as per the earlier announcements and schedules.
Passengers are requested to contact the nearest Biman sales centre for updated information on tickets and travel.
Earlier, on 25 October, the suspension period of flights on the Dhaka-Dammam and Dhaka-Riyadh routes was extended until 4 November.
Later, the company announced the resumption of regular flights on the Dhaka-Dammam-Dhaka route starting 7 November.
However, it was decided to keep the Riyadh route's flights suspended until further notice.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) reported on 8 November that 186 flights operating directly or via transit between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia were disrupted due to restrictions on flight operations following attacks by Iran-supported Yemeni armed group Houthis at various Saudi Arabian airports. Among these, there were 109 direct flights.