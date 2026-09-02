MP’s wife eyes solar power plant on cropland

The plant will have a generation capacity of 45 megawatts. The plants are expected to begin generation by January 2029 under the independent power producer (IPP) model. Following evaluation of the tenders, the plan is to award contracts to the lowest qualified bidders in December this year.

Under the IPP model, an independent company generates electricity at its own power plant and sells it to the government under a contractual arrangement.

When contacted by phone about establishing the solar power plant on agricultural land, Bhawal Engineers and Construction Limited Chairman Taslima Akter said, “Please speak to my husband about this.”

Prothom Alo spoke by phone yesterday, Tuesday, with Taslima Akter’s husband, MP Fakhar Uddin Ahmed. Denying the Agriculture Department’s information, he said a six-member committee formed by the upazila administration was inspecting the site and measuring the land using digital and Google maps. He claimed that no more than 18 per cent of the 173 acres was single-crop land.

Fakhar Uddin also denied allegations that officials were being pressured to describe farmland as non-agricultural in their report. He said, “I have never spoken to any agriculture officer or any other official about this, either by phone or in person. There is no question of putting pressure on them through my personal assistant or anyone else. If the allegation is true, evidence of it should be obtained from the concerned official.”

After the July mass uprising, Fakhar Uddin Ahmed faced allegations of attempting to take control of various industrial establishments in Bhaluka and involvement in extortion. He was subsequently expelled from the BNP.

At the time, a joint secretary general of the BNP’s central committee filed a case against him. He was discharged from the case about a year later. He subsequently won the Mymensingh-11 constituency in the 13th parliamentary election on a BNP ticket. He is now the convener of Bhaluka upazila unit BNP.