No compromise on airport security: Civil aviation minister
Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat has said there will be no compromise whatsoever when it comes to airport security. He said the first few minutes are crucial if a fire or any other accident occurs at an airport, and the response time in emergencies must be reduced further.
The minister made the remarks today, Monday, after the ‘Airport Emergency Exercise (Fire)-2026’ drill at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
Rashiduzzaman Millat said fire safety and emergency response capabilities are key foundations for establishing a modern and secure aviation hub.
During a fire, immediate communication and coordination must be ensured among the Fire Service, airport authorities, operations and security teams, medical teams and other relevant agencies.
The minister said initiatives had been taken to sign memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the relevant ministries and agencies to strengthen emergency response.
Referring to the fire at the airport’s import cargo complex last October, Rashiduzzaman Millat said the incident caused substantial damage and harmed the country’s image. Ensuring security is therefore the highest priority of the current government, he said.
The minister said that after taking office, the government had formed a National Civil Aviation Security Committee to strengthen security in the sector. An audit by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) will be conducted soon, he said, adding that measures had been taken to ensure compliance with issues that may be identified during the audit.
Rashiduzzaman Millat said no special security concessions would be given to VIPs or CIPs at the airport. Security protocols have been kept the same for everyone, he said, adding that everyone must follow those protocols to ensure airport security.
The minister said an initiative had been taken to install a comprehensive anti-drone system to prevent unauthorised drone flights.
He said the airport is a critical state facility and unauthorised drones had even been seen flying during the fire. A comprehensive anti-drone system will therefore be installed to prevent unauthorised drone flights in the airport area.
Rashiduzzaman Millat stressed the need to maintain an adequate number of security-related equipment at the airport, particularly scanners. He said it was the responsibility of everyone concerned to ensure passengers can travel safely, smoothly and comfortably.
The minister stressed the importance of implementing recommendations arising from the drill. He said emergency management capabilities must be further strengthened by implementing the recommendations that emerge from the post-drill assessment. Regular, realistic drills would improve the ability to respond quickly and effectively to emergencies, he said.
Punishment for Negligence
In response to questions from journalists after the drill, Rashiduzzaman Millat said the government had taken a strict stance against negligence of duty at the airport. He said the current government was a government of the people. Anyone who neglects their responsibilities would be punished, while those who perform their duties properly would be rewarded.
Asked about various allegations of passenger harassment and disorder at the airport recently, the minister said the authorities were taking steps to address the incidents that had occurred.
However, he said some misinformation was also being spread.
Asked about a woman’s allegation of harassment, Rashiduzzaman Millat said he had immediately looked into the matter. There was no truth to the incident as described, he said.
Addressing journalists, the minister urged them to inform the authorities if they came across genuine incidents. At the same time, he said, the truth must be reported and the spread of false information must be prevented.
In his closing remarks at the drill, Rashiduzzaman Millat said the government was committed to making the country’s civil aviation sector more modern, safe and up to international standards, with passenger safety and service receiving the highest priority. The collective efforts of all relevant institutions and agencies would continue towards achieving this goal.
Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal Md Mostofa Mahmood Siddiq and Dhaka-18 MP SM Jahangir Hossain also spoke at the event.