No compromise on airport security: Civil aviation minister

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat has said there will be no compromise whatsoever when it comes to airport security. He said the first few minutes are crucial if a fire or any other accident occurs at an airport, and the response time in emergencies must be reduced further.

The minister made the remarks today, Monday, after the ‘Airport Emergency Exercise (Fire)-2026’ drill at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Rashiduzzaman Millat said fire safety and emergency response capabilities are key foundations for establishing a modern and secure aviation hub.