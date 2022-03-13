Kurigram witnesses significant decline in child marriage

One of the two categories of child marriage has declined significantly in Kurigram over the last five years. The other one has also decreased, but not to the desired extent.

In 2017, the number of girls under the age of 15 getting married was 17 per cent, while the rate is 65 per cent for girls under 18.

Now the rate has come down to 6 per cent for under-15, and 51 per cent for under-18, said Mohammad Rezaul Karim, deputy commissioner of Kurigram district on Saturday at Sheikh Russel Auditorium in Kurigram.

The findings were disclosed at the district level exit workshop organised by the Building Better Future for Girls (BBFG). The Deputy Commissioner of Kurigram presided the workshop.

District action plan to prevent child and early forced marriage can be a powerful tool to make Bangladesh free of child marriage by 2041, he added.