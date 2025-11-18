1,649 arrested in 24 hrs: Police HQ
Police have arrested 1,649 people in the past 24 hours and firearms, gunpowder, and crude bombs are recovered as well.
Police Headquarters’ Media Wing disclosed this in a WhatsApp message today, Tuesday.
The WhatsApp message said 10 firearms, 30 and a half kilograms of gunpowder, ammunition, and crude bomb devices were recovered in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,649 people have been arrested.
The International Crimes Tribunal delivered its verdict in the case against three accused, including Sheikh Hasina, over the July killings on Monday.
The verdict ordered the death penalty for the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.
Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was sentenced to five years in prison.
In connection with the announcement of this verdict, incidents of sabotage occurred in various parts of the country, including the capital, Dhaka.
In about a week, more than 40 vehicles across the country were set on fire. Crude bomb explosions also took place in several locations.