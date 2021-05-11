Kuwait bans flights from Bangladesh

Kuwait has banned entry of passenger flights from four countries, including Bangladesh until further notice. Earlier, Thailand and the UAE also imposed a temporary ban on Bangladeshi flights and passengers on Monday.

However, Kuwait will allow the cargo flights from these four countries. Thailand-based News Online has confirmed this, quoting Kuwait’s state news agency Kuna.

Kuwait Directorate General for Civil Aviation (ODGCA) on Monday suspended direct commercial flights from Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka until further notice.