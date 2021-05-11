Kuwait bans flights from Bangladesh

Kuwait has banned entry of passenger flights from four countries, including Bangladesh until further notice. Earlier, Thailand and the UAE also imposed a temporary ban on Bangladeshi flights and passengers on Monday.
However, Kuwait will allow the cargo flights from these four countries. Thailand-based News Online has confirmed this, quoting Kuwait’s state news agency Kuna.
Kuwait Directorate General for Civil Aviation (ODGCA) on Monday suspended direct commercial flights from Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka until further notice.
The ODGCA said in a statement that if citizens of these countries wanted to enter Kuwait, they must undergo a 14-day quarantine in another country.
According to the news agency Kuna, the decision to ban commercial flights from these countries was taken on the advice of the health ministry of Kuwait. The UAE also imposed a ban on direct flights from these four countries due to the recent surge of coronavirus in those countries. However, the UAE too would allow the cargo flights from these four countries.
Thailand also issued a temporary ban on the entry of commercial flights and passengers from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal. The decision was taken after the Indian variant of coronavirus was detected in Thailand.