Male infertility largely excluded from reproductive health programmes: icddr,b study

Globally, infertility affects men and women equally, yet it is often seen primarily as a women’s issue.

This misconception leads to delayed diagnosis and treatment for men, while their emotional and psychosocial needs remain overlooked.

In Bangladesh, the neglect is even more evident as there is no national prevalence data, and male infertility is largely excluded from reproductive health programmes, according to the findings.

Standard protocols or referral pathways are missing, and stigma, limited awareness, and misinformation continue to hinder timely diagnosis and care.

To address this issue, icddr,b organised a dissemination seminar on “Lived Experiences of Infertile Men and Fertility Care Provision within the Biomedical Sector in Urban Bangladesh” on 19 August 2025 at the Sasakawa Auditorium, icddr,b, Mohakhali in Dhaka, says a press release.