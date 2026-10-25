Consumers forced to pay more for cooking gas as another price hike looms

The shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), used for cooking, shows no sign of easing. Even after the price of the most widely used 12kg cylinder was raised by Tk 252, consumers are still having to pay Tk 500 to Tk 600 above the official price.

In some places, retailers are refusing to take back old cylinders, forcing customers to buy new ones. Meanwhile, the process of raising prices yet again has begun.

The official price of a 12kg LPG cylinder for October has been set at Tk 1,837. However, cylinders are selling for Tk 2,300 to Tk 2,500 in the market. Prices are higher in Dhaka than in districts outside the capital.

Meanwhile, businesses have submitted a proposal for another price hike. The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) will hold a public hearing on the proposal on 29 October.

On Saturday, tea vendor Md Shahed at Karwan Bazar said he had paid Tk 2,500 for a 12kg cylinder. Surma Begum, a resident of Mohammadpur, said she had bought a 12kg cylinder for Tk 2,300 last Friday. However, a relative of hers bought LPG for Tk 2,100 in their village home in Bhola on the same day.

According to sources at the LPG importers’ association, the LPG Operators Association of Bangladesh (LOAB), and the regulatory body BERC, 23 companies in the country have the infrastructure needed to import LPG. Thirteen companies imported LPG in August and 10 in September.

Some companies are buying LPG from others and supplying limited quantities to the market, while others are supplying only nominal amounts. As a result, the supply shortfall persists.