Govt takes initiative to overcome energy crisis in industries: Nasrul Hamid

He also said that the government is working to ensure uninterrupted supply of affordable energy to households and industries.

In order to materialize this goal, Nasrul urged the entrepreneurs to set up factories and industries in the planned industrial cities.

Noting that there is misuse of gas in the country due to the establishment of industries here and there, he said, “You please set up factories in the planned industrial cities set up by the government. It’s our responsibility to supply uninterrupted energy there.”

The state minister said earlier the oil storage capacity in the country was only 30 days, but now it has been increased to 45 days. “Within a few days, the oil storage capacity of Bangladesh will be increased to 90 days (3 months),” he continued.

Referring to the huge potential of Bangladesh in biogas production, Nasrul said, Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA) will provide all kinds of support to the private sector if they show interest in biogas production.

Earlier, in his welcome speech, FBCCI president Md Jasim Uddin said, “Energy sector has been the most affected by the ongoing global crisis. This is one of the reasons for the rise in inflation. As fuel prices increase, the local entrepreneurs are falling behind in competitive edge in the global market.”

In such a situation, he urged the government to take urgent steps to extract local gas, coal and mineral resources to reduce the import dependence of energy.