Khursid Alam steps down from case against Dr Yunus

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Khushid Alam Khan has decided not to conduct the case on behalf of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) as it has appointed a new prosecutor for the case.

He confirmed Prothom Alo about his decision Monday.

The DIFE has appointed International Crime Tribunal (ICT) lawyer Syed Haider Ali for the case filed against Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus on the allegation of breaching the labour law.