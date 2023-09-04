Khursid Alam steps down from case against Dr Yunus

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Khushid Alam Khan has decided not to conduct the case on behalf of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) as it has appointed a new prosecutor for the case.
He confirmed Prothom Alo about his decision Monday.
The DIFE has appointed International Crime Tribunal (ICT) lawyer Syed Haider Ali for the case filed against Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus on the allegation of breaching the labour law.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Monday, Supreme Court lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said that he has been overseeing the cases filed by the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, including the case against Dr Yunus, up until now. However, he felt embarrassed on personal terms after the agency appointed another prosecutor. So he decided not to conduct the lawsuits anymore.
He has informed the directorate in writing in this regard, Khurshid added.
The deposition in the case filed on the allegation of breaching the labour law against four, including Dr Muhammad Yunus, who is also the chairman of the Grameen Telecom, started on 22 August.
Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments inspector Tariqul Islam’s statement was recorded that day.