Govt calls for resisting all forms of mob violence

The interim government in a statement today urged all citizens of the country to resist all forms of mob violence committed by a few “fringe elements”.

“We strongly and unequivocally condemn all acts of violence, intimidation, arson, and destruction of properties,” said the statement issued by the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing on Friday afternoon.

“This is a critical moment in our nation’s history when we are making a historic democratic transition. We cannot and must not allow it to be derailed by those few who thrive on chaos and reject peace,” it categorically read.