Govt calls for resisting all forms of mob violence
The interim government in a statement today urged all citizens of the country to resist all forms of mob violence committed by a few “fringe elements”.
“We strongly and unequivocally condemn all acts of violence, intimidation, arson, and destruction of properties,” said the statement issued by the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing on Friday afternoon.
“This is a critical moment in our nation’s history when we are making a historic democratic transition. We cannot and must not allow it to be derailed by those few who thrive on chaos and reject peace,” it categorically read.
Noting that the upcoming elections and referendum are not merely political exercises, the statement noted that these are a solemn national commitment.
“This promise is inseparable from the dream for which Saheed Sharif Osman Hadi gave his life. Honoring his sacrifice and memory demands restraint, responsibility, and abiding commitment to reject hatred,” it said.
About the attack on two media outlets on Thursday night, the statement said, “To the journalists of The Daily Star, Prothom Alo and New Age: we stand with you. We are deeply sorry for the terror and violence you have endured”.
“The nation has witnessed your courage and tolerance in the face of terror. Attacks on journalists are attacks on truth itself. We promise you full justice,” it said, adding, “We wholeheartedly condemn lynching of a Hindu man in Mymensingh”.
Stating that there is no space for such violence in new Bangladesh, the statement said that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared.
“At this critical hour, we call upon every citizen to honor Shaheed Hadi by rejecting and resisting violence, incitement and hatred,” it added.