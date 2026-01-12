Child Huzaifa still on life support, bullet still lodged in the head

The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Chattogram Medical College Hospital. Several men and women are waiting outside. Some are engrossed in prayer, while others are weeping openly.

They are anxiously awaiting news of nine year old Huzaifa Afnan, who is undergoing treatment in the ICU after being shot in the head.

This scene was observed at around 8.00 pm on Sunday evening during a visit to Chattogram Medical College Hospital. After waiting for some time, Huzaifa’s uncle, Mohammad Ershad, was seen emerging from the ICU.

With a weary face and downcast eyes, he spoke to the relatives waiting outside and updated them on Huzaifa Afnan’s condition.

He told them that his niece's condition was not good and that doctors would perform surgery.